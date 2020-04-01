Two Dothan men were arrested Tuesday after police say stolen vehicles were found in their possession.
Chrisdeon Shanques Byrd, 22, was arrested and charged with two counts of first-degree receiving stolen property. Also arrested was 21-year-old Jamarquez Dashon McGriff. He was charged with one count of first-degree receiving stolen property.
“Police responded to a call involving a stolen vehicle on Academy Street,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “Once officers arrived on scene, two suspects were identified. During the investigation it was determined Byrd was actually in possession of two stolen vehicles and McGriff was in possession of one stolen vehicle.”
The vehicles are in the process of being returned to their proper owners.
Byrd is currently in the Houston County Jail on bonds totaling $10,000 and McGriff is currently out of jail on a $5,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.