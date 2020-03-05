Two suspects in custody; officers placed on administrative leave
Enterprise Police Department

ENTERPRISE – Two burglary suspects are in custody and two Enterprise police officers are on administrative leave after firing their service weapons during the arrest.

Early Thursday morning officers responded to a suspicious person call at Meadowbrook Apartments in the 200 block of Apache Drive, where officers were informed someone was beating on the apartment door. Two suspects were attempting to break into an apartment when officers arrived. One suspect was armed with a handgun. The officers on the scene fired their service weapons, according to Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund. 

The Enterprise Police Department requested that the Alabama Bureau of Investigations take over the officer involved shooting investigation.

Charges are pending against the two suspects.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments