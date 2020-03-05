Two suspects in custody; officers placed on administrative leave

Weather Alert

...THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE FOLLOWING RIVERS IN ALABAMA... FLORIDA...GEORGIA... CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D AFFECTING HOUSTON...JACKSON... EARLY AND SEMINOLE COUNTIES PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... ALL PERSONS WITH INTEREST ALONG THE RIVER SHOULD MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS, AND BE PREPARED TO TAKE NECESSARY PRECAUTIONS TO PROTECT LIFE AND PROPERTY. DO NOT DRIVE CARS THROUGH FLOODED AREAS. IF YOU SEE FLOOD WATERS: TURN AROUND. DON'T DROWN. FOR GRAPHICAL HYDROLOGIC INFORMATION, PLEASE GO TO WEATHER.GOV AND CLICK ON YOUR STATE. SELECT RIVERS AND LAKES AHPS UNDER CURRENT CONDITIONS AND CLICK ON YOUR RIVER POINT. && THE FLOOD WARNING CONTINUES FOR THE CHATTAHOOCHEE RIVER AT COLUMBIA L&D.* UNTIL SUNDAY AFTERNOON. * AT 2:00 PM THURSDAY THE STAGE WAS 107.0 FEET. * MINOR FLOODING IS OCCURRING AND MINOR FLOODING IS FORECAST. * FLOOD STAGE IS 106.0 FEET. * FORECAST: THE RIVER WILL CONTINUE RISING TO NEAR 111.8 FEET BY FRIDAY MORNING. * IMPACT: AT 112.0 FEET: IN HOUSTON COUNTY, WATER WILL BEGIN TO FLOOD RIVER ROAD IN COLUMBIA AND JOWERS AND BOAT LANDING ROAD IN GORDON. &&