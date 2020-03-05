Two suspects in custody; officers placed on administrative leave

ENTERPRISE – Two burglary suspects are in custody and two Enterprise police officers are on administrative leave after firing their service weapons during the arrest.
Early Thursday morning officers responded to a suspicious person call at Meadowbrook Apartments in the 200 block of Apache Drive, where officers were informed someone was beating on the apartment door. Two suspects were attempting to break into an apartment when officers arrived. One suspect was armed with a handgun. The officers on the scene fired their service weapons, according to Enterprise Lt. Billy Haglund.
The Enterprise Police Department requested that the Alabama Bureau of Investigations take over the officer involved shooting investigation.
Charges are pending against the two suspects.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.