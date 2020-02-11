OZARK – Police here continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the area of Dixie Drive Monday.
Two suspects were taken into custody for questioning in their possible role in the shooting. Police say the search continues for additional suspects.
E911 dispatched Ozark police and Dale County sheriff officers to a person being shot call. Officers discovered that a verbal altercation turned physical, with multiple shots being fired. No injuries were reported.
During the investigation police were informed three to four suspects left the scene prior to police’s arrival and police were trying to locate the suspects’ vehicle.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said the vehicle was located, but the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area near Andrews Avenue and Meadlowlake Drive. Two suspects were apprehended a short time later.
The investigation is ongoing and no names have been released.
