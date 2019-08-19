A two-vehicle accident in Walton County, Florida, Sunday night claimed the lives of both drivers.

According to the Florida Highway Patrol, a Kia driven by Caroline Long, 17, of Panama City, Florida, was traveling east on Highway 98 near County Road 395 when a Honda, driven by Kassidy Namniek, 23, of Destin, Florida, collided into Long’s vehicle while traveling on the wrong side of the road.

Both drivers were the only occupants in the vehicles, and both drivers were pronounced dead at the scene.

Namniek was not wearing a seatbelt.

The accident is still under investigation by the Florida Highway Patrol.

