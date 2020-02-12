Two state inmates from the Wiregrass area will be considere for early release next month in Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles proceedings.
Derrick Ofton has a parole hearing scheduled for March 11. Ofton is serving a life sentence after convictions for murder and two first-degree assaults in Houston County in 1999.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Ofton has served 20 years of his sentence.
Matthew Wayne Miller has a parole hearing scheduled for March 31. Miller is serving a 15-year prison sentence for being convicted of violating a sex offender registration law three times, twice in 2016 in Geneva County and once in 2017 in Dale County.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Miller has served two years of his 15-year sentence.
Miller pleaded guilty in September 2008 to four counts of felony second-degree rape. He was allegedly in a sexual relationship with a 15-year-old girl. Miller was 25 at the time.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.