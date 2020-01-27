The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles will hold 34 parole hearings this week, including hearings for two Wiregrass inmates.
Billy Ray Hill of Samson will go before the board Wednesday. Hill was convicted in the 2002 murder of Ruben Spicer. He is a three-time convicted robber and two-time convicted burglar. He was sentenced to life in prison in 2004 for murder and first-degree robbery in Geneva County.
In August 2002, Spicer’s bludgeoned body was found inside his Samson home. An autopsy indicated that Spicer was beaten to death with a hammer. DNA found on a cigarette left at the scene tied Hill to the murder. Hill had been serving a life sentence on several robbery convictions and to avoid the possibility of being convicted for murder, he pleaded guilty to killing the elderly man.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Hill has served 25 years, nine months of the life sentence.
Jonas Jermaine Smith of Dothan will also be considered by the board Wednesday. Smith is a convicted robber and burglar who was granted probation three times, and continued to commit crimes while on probation. He was recently sentenced in May 2018 to 10 years in prison for third-degree burglary and receiving stolen property in Houston County. In Nov. 2017, he was cited for violating probation three times and sent back to confinement for 45 days. In 2015, he had been given three one-year sentenced for two drug convictions and criminal possession of a forged instrument, all in Houston County. In 2011, he was convicted of third-degree burglary and theft of property. He was sentenced to a total of 11 years. He was sentenced in 2009 to four years for a third-degree burglary charge.
According to the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles, Smith as served two years, three months of the 10-year prison sentence he received in May 2018.
