The Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles granted early release to two Wiregrass area inmates Tuesday while denying parole to a third area inmate and 22 others.
David Adrian Morris of Houston County was granted parole Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Paroles and Pardons, Morris is considered a non-violent offender having convictions in Houston and Covington Counties.
Morris was sentenced to serve 20 years in 2016 after being convicted on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance. He was also convicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance. Morris was sentenced to serve a six-year prison term to run concurrent. In 2008 he was convicted on a charge of possession chemical with intent to manufacture. In 2007 he was convicted on a charge of possession of a controlled substance and manufacturing a controlled substance. In 2009 he was convicted on a charge of manufacturing a controlled substance.
Jeff Ellis Oakley of Houston County was also granted early release Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Paroles and pardons, Oakley is considered a non-violent offender. Oakley was convicted in 2019 on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance in Houston County and a charge of distribution of a controlled substance in Madison County. In 2008 he was convicted on a charge of possession of first-degree marijuana in Henry County.
Eric Lundell Hill of Houston County was denied parole Tuesday.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Paroles and Pardons, Hill is considered a violent offender. Hill was convicted in January 2013 on three counts of distribution of a controlled substance in Geneva County. He was sentenced to serve six years on each charge to run concurrent. In August 2018 Hill was convicted on a charge of distribution of a controlled substance and was sentenced to three years. In June 2015 Hill was convicted on an escape charge and was sentenced to serve a five-year prison term.
