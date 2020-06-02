ALTHA, Florida – A Dothan man has been identified as the suspect in a deadly weekend shooting at the Powerhouse Motorsports Park in Altha, Florida.
Derrick Thompson, 46, of Dothan, was identified as the shooter killed by officers after firing at deputies, according to the Calhoun County, Florida, Sheriff’s Office.
During an altercation, Thompson shot Kendall Kirkland, 23, of Newville, Alabama, who later died of his injuries.
Investigators said Thompson had begun firing shots at Calhoun County deputies who had walked by at the time of the altercation and tried to intervene. Officers shot and killed Thompson on scene.
Kirkland died from his injuries over the weekend. Several individuals received minor injuries and were released from local medical facilities.
Several others were injured by gunfire, including Calhoun County deputy Coby Beck, who was shot in the leg. He is expected to recover fully and eventually return to work.
Investigators say the altercation may have started over a side bet between Thompson and Kirkland at the event, according to Calhoun County Sheriff Glen Kimbrell.
He said the event was “a large birthday bash” and that the fatal incident and its many aspects are under continued investigation. He added that it was a localized incident that had no connection to anything going on in the nation at this time. FDLE is routinely called upon in such officer-involved shootings and is involved in this one.
FDLE and the medical examiner’s office are tasked with helping determine for certain the individual officer that shot the civilian that was killed.
A tip line has been established as the state agency continues to gather more information in the case. FDLE agents are asking anyone who may have witnessed the shooting, or has any information related to the shooting (to include any video recordings) at Powerhouse Motorsports Park to call FDLE at 1-877-327-6145.
Staff of the Jackson County Floridan in Marianna contributed to this report.
