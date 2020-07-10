Two Wiregrass area men were among 17 state inmates denied early release Thursday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Five inmates were paroled.
Houston County inmate Floyd Taj-Mahal Vickers was sentenced in October 2005 to serve 20 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of obstructing justice, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of violation of the sex offender act. Vickers has served 14 years, nine months, and five days of his 20-year sentence.
Henry County inmate Darryl Lee Gaudette was sentenced in July 2018 to 15 years in prison after he was convicted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Gaudette has served four years, nine months, and 14 days of his 15-year sentence (including a jail credit of 1021 days and 1,820 days received for good time credit).
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.