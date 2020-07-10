Two Wiregrass area men were among 17 state inmates denied early release Thursday by the Alabama Board of Pardons and Paroles. Five inmates were paroled.

Houston County inmate Floyd Taj-Mahal Vickers was sentenced in October 2005 to serve 20 years in prison after he was convicted on two counts of obstructing justice, three counts of possession of a controlled substance, and one count of violation of the sex offender act. Vickers has served 14 years, nine months, and five days of his 20-year sentence.

Henry County inmate Darryl Lee Gaudette was sentenced in July 2018 to 15 years in prison after he was convicted on a charge of trafficking methamphetamine. Gaudette has served four years, nine months, and 14 days of his 15-year sentence (including a jail credit of 1021 days and 1,820 days received for good time credit).

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments