Two women are accused of smoking methamphetamine around an 11-year-old child in a local motel room Tuesday.
Lamanda Irene Furby, 35, of Abbeville, and Ashlee Mercedes Walles, 25, of Dothan, are both charged with possession of methamphetamine and two counts of chemical endangerment of a child.
“Ms. Furby and Ms. Walles were staying in a motel room at the Motel 6 when officers were notified the two women were smoking methamphetamine and synthetic marijuana in the presence of Furby’s 11-year-old child,” said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins.
According to Watkins, it was determined Furby and Walles had been acquaintances for three weeks.
The minor child was turned over to the father following the arrest of the child’s mother.
Furby and Wallea are in the Houston County Jail in lieu of $7,500 bond.
