The U.S. Gulf Coast Regional Fugitive Task Force captured a Georgia fugitive in Columbia Monday.
Tommy Griffin Sr., 59, of Cairo, Georgia, was arrested Monday for failure to register as a sex offender.
The Grady County Sheriff’s Office had received information in March that Griffin had absconded from Grady County and moved to Alabama, which is a violation of a court order stemming from a child molestation conviction in Decatur County in 1990s, according to the Thomasville Times-Enterprise.
"Marshals apprehended Griffin without incident, and he was transported to the Dothan Police Department," Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said.
Georgia authorities said Griffin will be extradited back to Grady County where he faces a felony charge of failure to register as a sex offender. He also faces a probation violation in Early County, Georgia.
Additionally, the U.S. Marshals have opened a federal case against Griffin for violation of the Adam Walsh Act.
