Dothan police investigating a Tuesday shooting near Jonathan Street and Fairlane Drive are hampered by an uncooperative victim.
Police responded to a firearm assault at 3:29 p.m. reported one person with a gunshot to the leg.
“The victim is being treated for a non-life threatening injury, but is also refusing to cooperate with law enforcement,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “We are still investigating this case, but no one is cooperating.”
One arrest was made at the scene, but the suspect was not the assailant. "The arrest is related to an individual being in possession o of a stolen firearm,” Magill said.
Devonta Trammell Hill is charged with making terrorist threats and second-degree receiving stolen property.
Hill is in the Houston County Jail. No bond information is available at this time.
