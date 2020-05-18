Unresponsive driver arrested after police see narcotics in vehicle

SNEADS, Florida – A Marianna man was arrested Friday after police say he was unresponsive behind the wheel of a running vehicle with his foot on the brake.

Billy Johnson, 26, was arrested and charged with possession of synthetic cannabinoids, and driving while suspended.

According to Sneads Police Chief Michael Miller, officers approached the intersection of Gloster Avenue and Highway 90 when officers observed Johnson in the driver seat, unresponsive, with the vehicle in drive and his foot on the brake.

“Officers were able to use a lock out kit to make entry and safely placed the car in park,” Miller said. “Officers eventually work Johnson up by giving sternum rubs. While attempting to wake Johnson, officers observed narcotics in plain sight inside the vehicle.”

During a search of the vehicle, officers located synthetic cannabinoids and a partially smoked blunt, which contained the same substance.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments