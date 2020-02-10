dot generic police generic 5.JPG
Metro Creative Graphics

ARITON – The early morning standoff here is still ongoing, forcing officials to close school for the day.

The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said the situation, which started sometime around 2 a.m. is happening near Highway 51 and Highway 123.

Portions of Highway 51 and Highway 123 are closed, according the sheriff's office.

Reports that shots have been fired were confirmed by law enforcement, but no specific information has been released, including if anyone has been injured.

Additionally, a variety of social media postings concerning the ongoing incident have not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.

Updates will be given as information is available.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments