ARITON – The early morning standoff here is still ongoing, forcing officials to close school for the day.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said the situation, which started sometime around 2 a.m. is happening near Highway 51 and Highway 123.
Portions of Highway 51 and Highway 123 are closed, according the sheriff's office.
Reports that shots have been fired were confirmed by law enforcement, but no specific information has been released, including if anyone has been injured.
Additionally, a variety of social media postings concerning the ongoing incident have not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.
Updates will be given as information is available.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.