OZARK – Police here continue to investigate a shooting that occurred in the area of Dixie Drive Monday, and one suspect has been arrested.
Howard Lenny Mundy, 33, of Ozark is charged with discharging a firearm into an occupied dwelling, attempting to elude law enforcement and second-degree possession of marijuana.
E911 dispatched Ozark police and Dale County sheriff officers to the area in reference to a fight with shots fired. Officers discovered that a verbal altercation turned physical, with multiple shots being fired.
During the investigation, police were informed three to four suspects left the scene prior to police’s arrival and police were trying to locate the suspects’ vehicle.
Ozark Police Chief Marlos Walker said the vehicle was located, but the suspects fled on foot into a wooded area near Andrews Avenue and Meadlowlake Drive. Two suspects were apprehended a short time later. A third suspect was taken into custody for questioning at a later time.
During the altercation two male subjects received minor injuries due to the physical altercation.
Mundy is being held in the Dale County Jail with no bond.
