Authorities have captured the suspect in a shooting that injured one at a Dothan Dollar General Thursday evening.
Officials arrested 24-year-old Howard Tremaine Grant, a Dothan man, in Eufaula late Thursday night. Grant faces an attempted murder charge as well as charges for shooting into an occupied building and criminal mischief, according to the Dothan City Jail docket.
Thursday's incident occurred about 5:30 p.m. Thursday at the Dollar General on West Selma Street. The incident damaged the storefront and caused moderate injuries to one person.
The Barbour County Sheriff's Office assisted in Grant's apprehension.
Authorities arrested Grant in May on another charge of shooting into an occupied building when a round he fired in the 900 block of Ussery Street entered a nearby apartment.
