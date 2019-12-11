The morning lockdown of Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology has been lifted.
The school was locked down after a passenger fled from a traffic stop with a handgun, according to police.
Police have taken in one suspect for questioning; no charges have been filed at this time. No name has been released.
Police K9s were put in the field to track the suspect following the traffic stop.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.