The morning lockdown of Carver School for Mathematics, Science, and Technology has been lifted.

The school was locked down after a passenger fled from a traffic stop with a handgun, according to police.

Police have taken in one suspect for questioning; no charges have been filed at this time. No name has been released.

Police K9s were put in the field to track the suspect following the traffic stop.

