The soft lockdown at Carver School of Math, Science and Technology Monday has been lifted.
The lockdown was in reference to gunshots being heard the area, according to Dothan Police Department Capt. Todd David.
Monday's lockdown marks the third consecutive week the Dothan PD has ordered a lockdown for Carver due to suspicious activity in the area.
