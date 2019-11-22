UPDATED FRIDAY, NOV. 22, AT 12:50 P.M.
According to a post on Covington County Sheriff Blake Turman's Facebook page, CCSD personnel made a felony traffic stop on Highway U.S. 29 south of Andalusia. John Paul Williams wanted for rape and assault was arrested and placed in custody.
Original post:
Authorities in Covington County are searching for a man wanted for rape and assault.
John Paul Williams, 54, was last seen near Prestwood Bridge Road, according to reports.
Williams is a white male, 5’5” tall, with blue eyes and gray hair.
According to the sheriff, Williams is suicidal and should be considered dangerous.
If you have any information on Williams’ whereabouts, please call the Covington County Sheriff’s Department at 334-428-2640 or 334-427-4911.
