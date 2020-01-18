Dothan police are looking for a man they say kicked in a door on Woods Drive, shot a victim in the chest, and kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend.
Police have identified the suspect as Marcus Roberson, who they say fled the scene in a black Kia Rio with Alabama tag number 38HL126.
The kidnapping victim is identified as Tanesha McLeod. The name of the shooting victim, who was in critical condition, has not been released.
Police say anyone who spots the person or vehicle should call 911 and advise the location. The suspect is considered armed and dangerous and should not be approached.
For any other information on the case, contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
Dothan police Lt. Rachel David said a patrolman was on a traffic stop Saturday morning when someone flagged the officer down and told him that there was a victim of a gunshot somewhere on Woods Drive.
The officer located a male in the 100 block of Woods Drive who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital and investigators were dispatched to the scene.
