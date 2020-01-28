The Secret Service is assisting Wiregrass police departments as they work to identified suspects in this weekend’s fraudulent activities on several All-In Credit Union accounts.
“We have been in contact with Secret Service regarding the recent increase in fraudulent/unauthorized transactions reported by All-In Credit Union customers,” Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill said. “The Secret Service is better equipped with equipment designed for this kind of fraud investigation, and we hope by having their assistance this investigation will be wrapped up quickly.”
Tuesday afternoon, Enterprise police released photos of a man and woman who they called “persons of interest” in the investigation. Police urged anyone with knowledge of the individuals to contact police at 334-347-2222 or at www.enterprisepd.com.
According to Magill, numerous video footage from All-In ATMs are being reviewed during the investigation.
At this time, law enforcement have reports of two ATM skimmers in the Wiregrass area that have affected customers in Dothan, Enterprise and DeFuniak Springs.
“At this time, we are seeing more complaints from the Enterprise area,” Magill said. “However, we do anticipate receiving additional reports over the next few days.”
The exact number of complaints or the amount of unauthorized funds deducted from customers’ accounts has not been determined.
“We are working with law enforcement to apprehend the suspects who are responsible for this criminal activity,” said Kathy Scarbrough, vice-president of marketing for All-In Credit Union. “We have not had any data breaches or compromised. If any of our customers have had any fraudulent activities, please bring it to our attention. Also, a replacement card can be issued at a majority of our branches.”
All-In Credit Union sent an email to its customers informing them of the recent increase in fraud reports.
The email informed the customers if their account has been affected by the recent fraud activity, the banking institution wants to restore their funds as quickly as possible and minimize any inconvenience.
According to the email, "only a small number of the 127,000 member accounts have been impacted."
The email encourages customers to check their account information for possible fraudulent activity on their debit card. Customers with questions should call 334-598-4411 during business hours or 888-918-7739 after hours to report suspected fraud. This call will stop use of the card and begin the process of getting a replacement card.
If an initial fraud report was made after hours, the credit union will also need to receive a report of the fraud. Customers will need to contact the bank during working hours or via email at dcfraud@allincu.com.
In order to restore funds to accounts, the credit union will need a completed debit cardholder dispute form. The form can be completed by customers logging into their online banking and clicking secure forms and following the steps to submit an affidavit of fraudulent activity.
According to Magill, those responsible for the fraudulent activity could be charged with fraudulent use of a credit card and/or identity theft.
