HEADLAND – A Eufaula man has been arrested and charged in the murder of a Headland woman whose body was discovered in her apartment here Sunday with multiple stab wounds after neighbors notified police they were concerned about her whereabouts.
Stephon Arkel Walton, 23, is charged in the homicide of Josie Renee McClenney, 23. Police said McClenney and Walton were involved in an "off-and-on" relationship for a long period of time.
The Headland Police Department and the Henry County Coroner’s Office are still investigating the crime scene at Greentree Apartments after residents notified police about a neighbor's well-being.
According to Headland Police Chief Mark Jones, several residents were worried about McClenney, who they had not seen in some time, and a foul odor was reported coming from McClenney's apartment.
“Officers arrived on scene to find a female victim in her early twenties, stabbed to death in her apartment,” Jones said. “At this time, it appears the victim was stabbed multiple times. We believe at this time, the victim had been dead for three to four days. Additional testing will be conducted, due to the condition of the body.”
