The Houston County Sheriff’s Office is investigating the discovery of a Headland man's body that was found dead in a grassy area on Coskrey Road near U.S. 231 South late Friday night. Law enforcement is treating the case as a homicide.
The deceased victim has been identified as Danny Tye, 60. His cause of death is unknown, and the body has been sent to the Alabama Department of Forensic Science for an autopsy.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza confirmed Monday the body did not have any stab or gunshot wounds. Law enforcement believes Tye may have suffered a form of blunt force trauma. Details will be released once the sheriff’s office receives the autopsy report.
According to Valenza, Tye’s vehicle was located on Saturday at 2:50 p.m. in Jackson County Florida by investigators from Houston County Sheriff’s Office, with assistance from the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.
Shannon Lechelle Savannah Hartsfield, 29, who was found with the vehicle, was taken into custody and is currently being held in Jackson County. No address for Hartsfield was released.
Hartsfield faces a charge of first-degree robbery with no bond. If Hartsfield signs a waiver of extradition, she will be transported to the Houston County Jail. If she refuses to sign extradition, then a governor's warrant will be obtained for her return to Houston County.
