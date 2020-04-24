ENTERPRISE – Detectives here made an arrest Friday afternoon in a shooting at a local motel.
Enterprise Police Department detectives arrested and charged Jamal Casseem Harper, 21, of Enterprise, with capital murder and two counts of theft of property 1st degree.
Harper was transported to the Coffee County Jail after arrest.
Police responded at 9:05 a.m. Friday to the Econo Lodge, 630 Glover Ave., on a call for a welfare check on an individual in a motel room.
Responding officers discovered a deceased individual with a gunshot wound to the head.
The victim was identified as 47-year-old Lawrence Davis Jr.
At the time, EPD detectives believed the suspect might be driving the victim’s vehicle, which is a white 2003 Ford Mustang with a black bra on the front and Virginia license plate VVV5483.
The department’s Criminal Investigations Division is conducting this investigation and asks that anyone with additional information to call (334) 347-2222 or leave a tip at www.enterprisepd.com.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.