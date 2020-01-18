Authorities in Montgomery are looking for a man police say kicked in a door on Woods Drive in Dothan, shot a victim in the chest, and kidnapped the victim’s girlfriend.
Dothan police have identified the suspect as Marcus Roberson, who they say fled the scene in a black Kia Rio with Alabama tag number 38HL126.
The Montgomery Police Department and other agencies were conducting a manhunt for Roberson around Taylor Road and US 231 in Montgomery Saturday evening.
The kidnapping victim, Tanesha McLeod, has been located in Montgomery. Dothan police said McLeod suffered a cut to the head and other minor injuries.
The name of the shooting victim in Dothan, who was in critical condition, has not been released.
Dothan police Lt. Rachel David said a patrolman was on a traffic stop Saturday morning when someone flagged the officer down and told him that there was a victim of a gunshot somewhere on Woods Drive.
The officer located a male in the 100 block of Woods Drive who suffered a gunshot wound to the chest. The victim was transported to a local hospital and investigators were dispatched to the scene.
The investigation in Dothan is ongoing. Any with information on the case should contact the Dothan Police Department at 334-615-3000 or CrimeStoppers at 334-793-7000.
