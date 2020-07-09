A missing juvenile being sought by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has been located.

The office said Thursday that Tionna Lashay Turner, 15, a black female, approximately 5-foot, 5 inches tall weighing 125 pounds, has been found.

Investigators say Turner spent the night with a friend in Dothan on July 2, and on July 3, she was no longer at the residence. Her whereabouts had been unknown since that time.

