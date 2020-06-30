UPDATE: Ongoing feud over man, leaves one woman dead, one charged with murder

Andrea Charlene Wambles

 Geneva County Sheriff's Office

BELLWOOD COMMUNITY – An ongoing feud between two women here ended Monday night with one dead and the other charged with murder, according to Geneva County Sheriff Tony Helms.

Andrea Charlene Wambles is charged with murder for the shooting death of 40-year-old Danah Hudson Johnson.

Geneva County EMS and Geneva County Sheriff deputies were dispatched to Craven Street here at 7:40 p.m. Monday in reference to an unresponsive female lying in the road. CPR was in process when deputies and EMS arrived on scene.

Helms said Johnson was shot multiple times in the upper torso area and died on the scene.

“The feud between Wambles and Johnson had been ongoing for some time,” Helms said. “At this time, we believe the feud is related to a male acquaintance of both women.”

Wambles was taken into custody for questioning. During the investigation, officers located Wambles’ vehicle hidden in the woods near the scene, and a pistol, which is believed the one used in the shooting, was also located.

Wambles is currently booked in the Geneva County Jail, and Helms said the investigation is ongoing

