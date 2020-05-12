A suspect in the Monday afternoon shooting that left one person in critical condition is in custody, Dothan police said Tuesday.
Alfonza Hurt Walker, 32, of Dothan, was arrested late Monday night, and charged with attempted murder and second-degree receiving stolen property.
Police said the firearm assault happened in the 600 block of East Newton Street around 5 p.m. The victim, who was not identified, was transported to a local hospital under a trauma alert.
“Officers received information Monday saying Walker was at a local housing authority located in the 700 block of Tuskegee Avenue,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “Multiple officers, investigators and members of the U.S. Marshal’s Task Force responded to the residence. As officers arrived at the residence, both Walker and a unnamed female were identified as individuals who were at the residence when the shooting occurred earlier Monday. Officers questioned both Walker and the female. The female was released and Walker was placed under arrest.”
According to Owens, the gun used in the shooting was recovered inside the residence. The gun was previously reported as stolen.
A motive for the shooting is still under investigation, and Owens said additional charges and arrests could be forthcoming.
No updates have been released on the victim’s condition.
Walker is in the Houston County Jail with no bond.
