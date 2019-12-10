dot generic police lights (2).jpg

Dothan police responded to a burglary in-progress call late Monday night that led to an hour-long standoff at the Executive Inn on Ross Clark Circle. One suspect was arrested.

Jonathan Hodge, 41, of Elba, is charged with a misdemeanor crime of second-degree criminal mischief.

According to law enforcement, once officers arrived on the scene, they were notified the suspect had barricaded himself in the bathroom of his room.

"During the 911, call dispatchers were notified someone had kicked the hotel room door in of where the alleged suspect was lodging," said Dothan police Lt. Doug Magill. "It was determined once officers arrived on scene the door had not been kicked in. However, the suspect had damaged the hotel room before locking himself in the bathroom of his hotel room."

An hour later, the suspect was removed from the room. The suspect began to scuffle with law enforcement and kicked out a police vehicle’s window.

Hodge was booked in the Dothan City Jail on a signature bond.

