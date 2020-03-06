Three Dothan men have been charged in the Monday morning shooting on U.S. 84 east that left Keontre Shontre Whatley, 18, of Houston County, dead.
Richard Thomas II, 18, Jihad Amir Huntington, 18, and Johnny Settle, 26, are charged with capital murder, said Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza.
Thomas and Huntington were in custody early Friday, and Settle was taken into custody Friday afternoon.
Deputies responded to a call early Monday reporting a man found with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of U.S. 84 in Cowarts near Home Oil Company.
The body was spotted by workers as they reported to their jobs, but there is no evidence connecting the victim with any businesses in the area.
Valenza said it was determined the shooting occurred inside a vehicle traveling east on Highway 84.
“This investigation is still ongoing,” Valenza said. “However, it has been determined the victim was inside a vehicle with the two suspects and an altercation occurred. During the altercation the victim was shot multiple times. The victim was able to exit the vehicle and walk a small distance where his body was found.”
Valenza added that a 2011 silver Buick Regal used in the crime has been located in Montgomery, and the vehicle will be returned to Houston County by deputies.
The autopsy report is not complete at this time.
Assisting Houston County in the case were: the U.S. Marshal offices in Dothan and Montgomery, Dothan Police Department, Montgomery County Sheriff's Office and Alabama Law Enforcement Agency.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.