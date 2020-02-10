ARITON – The early morning standoff that forced officials here to close school today is over.
The Dale County Sheriff’s Office said the situation, which started sometime around 2 a.m., ended around 10 a.m. when the suspect was taken into custody on property near Highway 51 and Highway 123.
According to the Dale County Sheriff's Office, the suspect's name will not be released. The suspect has been transported to a local hospital for a mental evaluation.
The incident is still under investigation, but no charges have been filed at this time.
Portions of Highway 51 and Highway 123 were closed during the standoff, according the sheriff's office.
Reports of shots being fired during the incident were confirmed by law enforcement. No injuries were reported.
Dale County Sheriff's Office Chief Deputy Mason Bynum said earlier the alleged suspect was in a barn located on the property. Deputies communicated with the suspect by megaphone during the standoff.
Additionally, a variety of social media posts concerning the ongoing incident have not been confirmed by the sheriff's office.
Dale County Superintendent of Education Ben Baker confirmed the area where the standoff took place could been seen from Ariton School.
"We are praying for all involved," Baker said. "Ariton is a small community and everyone knows each other. We just hope this is over soon for everyone involved. Our thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved."
