The Dothan-Houston County Emergency Management Agency’s chief of staff was arrested and charged with a DUI early Saturday by the Florida Highway Patrol.
Rickey Stokes is charged with DUI alcohol or drugs, first offense, according to the Washington County Sheriff’s Office in Chipley, where Stokes was taken following his arrest. The report shows he was booked in at 12:08 a.m. and released at 9:50 a.m. on Saturday.
A Florida Highway Patrol spokesperson said late Monday that Stokes’ vehicle, a Ford Crown Vic, was pulled over for “failure to maintain a single lane.” No other information was released.
Dothan-Houston County EMA Director Chris Judah said Monday that Stokes was not driving a Dothan-Houston County EMA vehicle at the time of his arrest, and he would not have additional information until he addresses Stokes’ arrest with the Houston County personnel department. Houston County Commission Chairman Mark Culver referred comments about the arrest to Judah and the personnel department.
Stokes, who also operates an online news site and a bail bond business, is currently involved in an Alabama Ethics Commission complaint being investigated by the attorney general’s office.
The complaint, filed in 2019 against Stokes, alleges he used his EMA position and equipment, including his county vehicle, for personal gain while operating a business. During a previous interview, Stokes denied breaking any laws.
Stokes was also arrested in June of 2014 and charged with two counts of unlawful imprisonment after chaining two black men to the front door of the city’s municipal courtroom as part of a feud between Stokes’ bonding company and the local court.
Stokes served as the Houston County coroner in the 1980s.
