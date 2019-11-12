Vehicle reported stolen from National Peanut Festival Fairgrounds found; arrest made

A Dothan woman was arrested after police say they found a stolen vehicle just outside the woman’s residence.
Toyetta Simpson, 40, of Dothan, was arrested Monday and charged with receiving stolen property.
“Officers responded to a call involving a stolen vehicle over the weekend at Festival Drive,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The owner of the vehicle stated she parked her vehicle at the fair at 10 a.m. and at 5 p.m. when she got ready to leave, her vehicle was gone. The owner of the vehicle said she left the vehicle unlocked with the keys inside.”
Officers located the vehicle the next day, just outside of Simpson’s residence.
No damage was reported regarding the vehicle and the vehicle was released back to the owner.
Simpson is currently in the Houston County Jail. No bond information is available.
