Verbal altercation takes a turn when man pulls out an AR-15 rifle

MARIANNA, Florida — Jackson County sheriff’s deputies arrested a man wanted for threatening someone with an AR-15 rifle.
Michael James Hilliard, 38, of Alford, Florida, was arrested Saturday and charged with aggravated assault with a firearm.
Deputies responded to an aggravated assault call on Bethlehem Road on Nov. 8. The victim reported to deputies he had attempted to intervene in an altercation between Hilliard and a female. The victim said he told Hilliard to calm down, and Hilliard pointed the AR-15 rifle at him.
Jackson County Sheriff Louis Roberts III said the victim described specific features about the firearm.
The vehicle the suspect was driving at the time the alleged crime occurred was later located by investigators, who searched the vehicle with permission and located the described firearm, loaded and wrapped in a jacket, Roberts said.
A warrant was obtained for Hilliard’s arrest.
Hilliard is currently in the Jackson County Correctional Facility.
