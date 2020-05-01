A search warrant executed at a Dothan residence on Thursday resulted in four arrests on drug charges.
Dothan Police vice investigators executed a search warrant at 6 Walford Place. During the search of the residence investigators recovered approximately half a pound of marijuana, drug paraphernalia, and an unknown white powder substance.
Also recovered from the residence were two firearms and $4,900 in cash.
Investigators found four people inside the residence at the time of the search. William Robert Kelley, 25, of Dothan was charged with one count of possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia. He has bonds totaling $2,800.
Lyndsey Eve Kirkland, 19, of Dothan was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and has bonds totaling $2,800.
Adam Lee Collins, 33, of Dothan was charged with possession of marijuana first degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and has bonds totaling $2,800.
Lelia Mari Bush, 19, of Dothan was charged with possession of marijuana second degree and possession of drug paraphernalia and has bonds totaling $1,000.
