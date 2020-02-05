Police say a homeless man allegedly robbed and beat a woman who had been helping him get back on his feet.
Marlo Antonio Ming, 23, of Dothan, was arrested Tuesday in a Jan. 10 robbery.
“Officers were called to Flowers Hospital regarding a female victim who informed the hospital staff she had been robbed and punched multiple times,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “The victim told officers the incident occurred on North Alice; and she told the officers she had been trying to help Ming get back on his feet since he became homeless.”
Ming attempted to steal $200 from the victim by taking her to the ground and punching her in the face multiple times, and pulling out locks of hair, Magill said.
Ming is in the Houston County Jail on a $30,000 bond.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.