Victim found deceased on U.S. Hwy. 84 identified; investigation continues

A man found dead near Home Oil Company Monday has been identified as 18-year-old Keontre Shontre Whatley of Houston County, law enforcement said Tuesday morning.
Houston County Sheriff's deputies responded to a call early Monday reporting a man found with multiple gunshot wounds on the side of U.S. 84 in Cowarts near Home Oil Company.
The body was spotted by workers as they reported to their jobs, but there is no evidence connecting the victim with any businesses in the area.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza did not release a time of death, but said it was likely a few hours prior to the discovery of the body. He also said the victim was shot in the area where the body was found.
Anyone with any information regarding the shooting is asked to call the Houston County Sheriff’s Office at 334-677-4882.
