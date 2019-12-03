Houston County investigators released the name of a man killed in what they describe as a drug-related shooting in Ashford Sunday.
D’Travieon Barnes, 20, of Houston County, died from a single gunshot wound to the chest area.
Houston County Sheriff Donald Valenza would not elaborate on what led investigators to determine the shooting is drug related because the investigation is still active.
Deonte Latarus Gilmore, 20, was booked into the Houston County Jail at 7:14 a.m. Sunday. Bond has been set at $500,000.
HCSO Maj. Bill Rafferty said authorities received a call about midnight Saturday to a house in the 100 block of Harrison Street. Once deputies arrived on scene they located a male who was dead from a gunshot wound.
“At this time during the investigation we have reviewed video footage that was captured by someone at the home when the shooting occurred,” Valenza said. “The video clearly shows Mr. Barnes strike the suspect with a laptop monitor. The video also shows, if slowed down for proper analysis, you can see Mr. Gilmore fall and then pull his gun out. The video shows Mr. Barnes kick Mr. Gilmore before the gun is fired.”
Valenza said he doubts the shooting can be characterized as self-defense under the Alabama Stand Your Ground Law.
Deputies responded earlier Saturday to a non-emergency call regarding a noise complaint.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.