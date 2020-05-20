Victim in Tuesday night shooting fails to cooperate; investigation closed

Police closed an investigation into a Tuesday evening shooting after the victim refused to cooperate with investigators.
Police responded to a firearm assault call Tuesday at 6:13 p.m. in the area of Fortner Street and Edgewood Drive, where one male was found inside his vehicle suffering from a bullet graze wound.
“While offices were speaking with the victim, the victim informed officers he didn’t know who shot him and did not want to cooperate with law enforcement,” Dothan Police Lt. Scott Owens said. “With no cooperation from the victim, we don’t have a case. The case is closed at this time.”
According to Owens, the victim’s vehicle was also damaged during the shooting.
Early reports said the incident was a possible drive-by shooting, but police were unable to confirm that before the case was closed.
