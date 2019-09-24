A Dothan woman was arrested Monday after she struck a man in the head and robbed him, police say.
Khadija Daniels, 22, of Dothan is charged with first-degree robbery.
"Ms. Daniels was at a residence located in the 3200 block of E. Main Street when she struck an acquaintance in the head and robbed him," said Dothan Police Lt. Lynn Watkins. “Daniels allegedly stole a debit card, cell phone and $60."
The victim was treated at the scene.
Daniels is currently in the Houston County jail on no bond.
