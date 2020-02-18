A Dothan woman faces assault charges after police say she beat an acquaintance in the head with an aluminum baseball bat causing the victim to have seizures.
Carol Turner, 51, was arrested Friday and charged with second-degree assault.
The incident occurred in the 700 block of Torino Drive, located in Ford Country.
“Turner grabbed an aluminum baseball bat and began striking the victim in multiple areas of her body, including her head, shoulder, and hands,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “After the victim was struck numerous times, she began having seizures. She was transported to a hospital for treatment of non-life threatening injuries.”
Turner is out of jail on a $15,000 bond.
Magill could not comment on what occurred before the victim was struck with the baseball bat.
