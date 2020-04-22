Violation of Alabama’s stay-at-home order leads to gunfire; one injured

One person was injured when shots were fired Tuesday night at a gathering in violation of Alabama’s stay-at-home order.
According to police, multiple people were gathered near the 400 block of Mona Drive when a firearm was discharged, injuring one man.
“When officers became visible, those attending the gathering fled the area,” said Dothan Lt. Doug Magill. “One man was shot in the arm, and is currently being treated for non-life threatening injuries.”
The victim is cooperating with police, but no arrests have been made, Magill said.
The case is still under investigation by the Dothan Police Department.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.