A Dothan Southside Walmart employee has been arrested after police say she allegedly made multiple fraudulent returns, keeping the cash.

Latoyna Shontell Danille Stringer, 30, of Cottonwood, was arrested Friday and charged with third-degree theft by deception.

According to police, between January and March, Stringer made multiple fraudulent returns totaling $1,323.

“Walmart loss prevention contacted law enforcement regarding the allegations against Stringer,” said Dothan Police Lt. Doug Magill. “During the investigation, it was determined the first fraudulent transaction occurred Jan. 21, with several other transactions following. Fraudulent transactions included items such as gift cards, boots, coffee pot, etc.”

Stringer is currently out of jail on a $10,000 bond.

Get Breaking News Alerts

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Tags

Recommended for you

Load comments