Wanted Houston County man apprehended in Jackson County, Florida

Antonio Christopher King

 Houston County Sheriff's Department

CAMPBELLTON. – A man wanted by the Houston County Sheriff’s Office has been apprehended here by the Jackson County Sheriff’s Office.

Antonio Christopher King, 39, of Dothan, was taken into custody in late September for an outstanding warrant on a charge of failure to appear in court on a charge of possession/receiving a controlled substance.

According to law enforcement, a deputy was conducting a patrol of Campbellton Park when he observed a vehicle backed into the wood line on the property while the park was closed. The posted park rules state the park is closed from dusk to dawn.

Jackson County Sheriff Sgt. Jessica Crisp said the deputy approached the vehicle to find two individuals inside. One individual was later identified as King, and after running a check, it was later determined King had an outstanding warrant in Houston County.

The name of the second individual was not released.

