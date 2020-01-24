CHIPLEY – The Washington County Sheriff’s Office ended 2019 and began the 2020 New Year with a continued focus of enforcing its zero tolerance for drug policy.
In recent weeks, multiple felony drug arrests were made by drug task force members from both the Washington County Sheriff’s Office and the Chipley Police Department. Multiple deputies added success to the operation by making several arrests.
“In 2020 we will remain focused on our zero tolerance approach when it comes to drug activity within our community,” said Washington County Sheriff Kevin Crews. “This operation should be a strong indicator that we are not backing down.”
As the agency has previously released information pertaining to arrests made in December 2019 and January 2020, several cases have yet to be released.
Individuals and charges of those arrested are as follows:
» Sydney Baldwin, 24, Vernon, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Misha Huntsman, 39, Chipley, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Joseph Buckbee, 25, Chipley, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Anita Moore, 47, Wausau, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Justin Leavins, 34, Bonifay, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without a prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of heroin
» Vestus Mitchell, 32, Vernon, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Felicia Burgett, 27, Panama City, Fla., possession of methamphetamine
» Antonio Brigham, 49, Chipley, Fla., cocaine-sell within 1,000 feet a city park
» Lenard Jackson, 70, Chipley, Fla., cocaine-sell
» Jeffery Curry, 40, Graceville, Fla., cocaine-sell within 1,000 feet of public housing authority
» Harrison Smith, 56, Vernon, Fla., opium or derivative sell, morphine-sell, possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Joshua Burger, 39, Panama City Beach, Fla., possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Lauren Jacobs, 33, Panama City, Fla., possession of a controlled substance
» Kathleem Teitelbaum, 35, Bonifay, Fla., possession of a controlled substance
» Leondre Thompson, 29, Tampa, Fla., possession of a controlled substance
» Tyrika Troublefield, 39, Caryville, Fla., possession of cocaine, possession of drug paraphernalia, obstruction by disguise
» David Kirkland, 33, Sneads, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Melissa Morgan, 32, Marianna, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Anstwin Lang, 42, Marianna, Fla., possession of cocaine, possession of ammo by convicted felon, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Ira Ewell, 66, Tampa, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Mary Buckhalt, 32, Graceville, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Cara Truax, 33, Altha, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of drug paraphernalia
» John Monforto, 21, Lehigh Acres, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Michael Cotton, 27, Chipley, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, introduction of contraband into a detention facility
» GlendaLee Carmichael, 33, Daleville, Ala., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia
» Graften Harcus, 19, Bonifay, Fla., sell of synthetic cannabinoids within 1000feet of a business
» Jeromy Skipper, 28, Chipley, Fla., possession of methamphetamine, possession of drug paraphernalia, three resisting officers without violence, tampering with evidence
» James Goodman, 29, Vernon, Fla., possession of a controlled substance without prescription, possession of marijuana, possession of drug paraphernalia
Three individuals remain at-large.
» Michael Lynn, 30, Macon, Ga., possession of a controlled substance
» Nicholas Taylor, 34, Panama City, Fla., possession of a controlled substance
» Waylon Lancaster, 23, Macon, Ga., possession of a controlled substance
If anyone has any information on the whereabouts of Lynn, Taylor, or Lancaster, contact the Washington County Sheriff’s Office at 850-638-6111 or your local law enforcement office.
