Two recent traffic stops yielded three drug arrests thanks to the help of Washington County, Florida, K9 officer Kash.

The most recent arrest occurred early Monday morning when deputies stopped a vehicle that was speeding in a construction zone on Florida Highway 79 near Union Hill Road. Kash searched the vehicle and alerted authorities to the presence of drugs, according to a Washington County Sheriff's Office press release.

Deputies arrested 52-year-old Susan Lee Young of Kentucky on a charge of methamphetamine possession.

Two other arrests were made with Kash's assistance late Saturday night.

A deputy stopped a Dodge truck on Knotch Pond Lane near Chipley at about 11 p.m. Kash alerted officers to the presence of narcotics, and deputies located a glass pipe and three bags of methamphetamine.

The driver, 57-year-old John William Dixon of Bonifay, and his passenger 60-year-old Timothy Curtis McAdams face methamphetamine possession and drug paraphernalia possession charges following their arrests.

