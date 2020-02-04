Will bond be revoked for Dothan community activist Kenneth Glasgow?

Thursday will be two weeks since a hearing was held to revoke bond for Dothan community activist Kenneth Glasgow; and as of Tuesday, Houston County Judge Benjamin Lewis has not approved or denied the request to revoke Glasgow’s bond.
The Houston/Henry County District Attorney’s Office filed a motion Jan. 21 requesting that bond be revoked for a Glasgow who was arrested Jan. 18 and is still awaiting grand jury action related to a 2018 murder charge.
The Rev. Glasgow, 54, was charged with unlawful possession of a controlled substance, second-degree assault and tampering with physical evidence. Glasgow was out on bond when he was arrested.
Court documents show Assistant District Attorney Jennifer R. Stanley filed the motion that says the defendant is in direct violation of the terms and conditions of bond by committing new offenses while out on bond in his pending felony case.
Although Lewis did not make a decision on revoking Glasgow’s bond, he did take it under advisement. Lewis also set bond for Glasgow’s new charges. He is currently out of jail on bonds totaling $28,000.
During Glasgow’s bond hearing, arresting Dothan police Officer Shane Bailes testified that Glasgow was stopped for a routine traffic violation of failure to signal around 9 p.m. in the 300 block of Black-shear Street.
According to Bailes, Glasgow’s nervousness and movements prompted Bailes to call for backup.
Once Glasgow exited the vehicle, a “free-air search” was performed, as was a search of Glasgow.
Upon the search, an envelope containing a substance was found inside his jacket pocket, Bailes said. The envelope was given to the backup officer to hold.
“I attempted to place Mr. Glasgow in handcuffs, but he tensed up and I needed assistance from backup,” Bailes said. “The envelope was placed on the vehicle, and that’s when Mr. Glasgow attempted to eat it.”
Bailes also testified that he attempted to retrieve the substance from Glasgow’s mouth, and was bitten and a struggle began.
During the struggle, Glasgow was shocked with a stun gun and he suffered minor injuries to his head.
Both Glasgow and the officer were treated at the scene for minor injuries.
During Glasgow’s interview with investigators, he admitted to having the substance but said it was medication for his private area, police said.
The substance was tested, and the results show it to be crack cocaine.
Glasgow was arrested in March 2018 and charged with capital murder. He faces capital-murder charges in connection with the death of Breunia Jennings, 23.
Police believe Glasgow drove a car from which Jamie Townes, a passenger, fired shots that resulted in the death of Jennings. Police believe Townes shot Jennings because he believed she stole his car.
Although Glasgow’s capital murder charge has not been presented to a grand jury, Townes case was presented to a grand jury last year. He was indicted by a grand jury on March 26. A status hearing is scheduled for his case July 7.
Glasgow has been involved in several community movements since being released from prison. He was convicted on drug charges in the late 1980s.
Upon his release, he founded The Ordinary People Society, a community and homeless ministry in Dothan. He has advocated for the restoration of voting rights for ex-felons and helped start Moma Tina’s Mission House in Dothan, along with his mother.
Glasgow has referred to himself as Kenny “Sharpton” Glasgow on several occasions and is believed to be the half brother of the Rev. Al Sharpton, founder of the National Action Network.
Under Alabama law, murder committed by or through the use of a deadly weapon while the victim is in a vehicle is considered a capital crime. A person convicted of a capital crime is eligible for life in prison without parole or the death penalty.
Also, under Alabama’s complicity statute, a person believed to have aided or abetted a crime is equally liable for the underlying crime.
Currently, Alabama law extends the right to bail to defendants unless they’re charged with a capital crime. However, Alabama lawmakers were prompted to pre-file legislation to reform the state’s bail bond system in advance of this week’s start of the Alabama Legislature’s regular session.
JAY HARE/DOTHAN EAGLE
Kenneth Glasgow confers with attorney Derek Yarbrough before a preliminary hearing in this April 2018 file photo.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.