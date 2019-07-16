A Wiregrass farmer was sentenced to two years’ probation this week after pleading guilty to defrauding a federal farm assistance program.
U.S. District Judge Andrew L. Brasher sentenced Jeffery Charles Justice on Monday, eight months after Justice pleaded guilty to a single count of theft of government property.
Justice, 72, admitted he forged signatures of people from which Justice said he leased property used for grazing. He owes more than $9,000 in restitution.
Justice leases property for the purpose of raising cattle. He plants winter graze and hay for his cattle on the property. Justice filed paperwork in relation to a drought relief program implemented by the Department of Agriculture called the Livestock Forage Program. In doing so he forged signatures of six landowners without their knowledge. According to a sentencing memorandum filed on behalf of Justice by his attorney, William White, three of the landowners would have signed affidavits swearing to the relationship had they simply been asked. Justice also had a legitimate lease from another landowner. There was no lease relationship with the other two landowners.
The incident was uncovered when another farmer attempted to obtain reimbursement on the land in question, only to learn that reimbursement had already been made to Justice.
Justice, also a professional counselor, must participate in a mental health treatment program approved by the United States Probation Office as directed as part of the terms of his probation. He must also cooperate in the collection of DNA as directed by a probation officer.
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Please keep it clean, turn off CAPS LOCK and don't threaten anyone. Be truthful, nice and proactive. And share with us - we love to hear eyewitness accounts.