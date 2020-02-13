The Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles will hold several parole hearings next month, including one for a man serving two life sentences
Larry Dale Kolonusz has a parole hearing set for March 11. He is currently serving two life sentences for robberies in Houston and Dale counties, both committed on the same night in 1986. Kolonusz was convicted in 1989.
According to the Alabama Bureau of Pardons and Paroles, Kolonusz was involved in robberies of a Junior Food Store in Dothan and one in Midland City. He is known to have a lengthy history with law enforcement. His criminal history includes two convictions of third-degree burglary, theft of property, and a charge of receiving stolen property.
In 2011, Kolonusz was convicted of manufacturing a controlled substance and possession of a controlled substance. A year later he was convicted on a charge of receiving stolen property. He was sent back to prison for 20 years for those crimes, and to serve out the life sentences for the two robberies.
