A Newville man is arrested after police say he allegedly burglarized a vacant home on North Bell Street Wednesday.

Rasheed Deshawn Walker, 24, of Newville, was arrested and charged with third-degree burglary and possession of burglary tools.

“A came through dispatch regarding someone trespassing in a vacant home in the 1000 block of North Bell Street,” said Sgt. David Saxon. “As officers arrived to the location, they noticed a male fitting the description of the suspect. Officers approached the suspect later identified as Mr. Walker, and the suspect had burglary tools and cut copper in his possession. It was determined Walker cut the copper tubing from the residence’s air conditioning unit.”

According to law enforcement, Walker had two outstanding arrests warrants on a charge of unlawful breaking and entering a motor vehicle, and third-degree domestic violence.

No bond information is available.

